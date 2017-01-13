Analysts Set Finning International Inc. (FTT) PT at $22.30

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.30.

FTT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Finning International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$23.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) opened at 25.68 on Tuesday. Finning International has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $28.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. The firm’s market cap is $4.32 billion.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc is a Caterpillar Inc (Caterpillar) dealer. The Company sells, rents and provides parts and service for equipment and engines to customers in mining, construction, petroleum and forestry industries. It operates through three segments: Canadian operations, South American operations, and UK & Ireland operations.

