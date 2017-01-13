Analysts Issue Forecasts for Parsley Energy, Inc.’s FY2016 Earnings (PE)

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2016 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a report issued on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst C. Stevens now expects that the firm will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.65.

Shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) opened at 36.48 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $6.55 billion. Parsley Energy has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.29.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The company earned $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Gerstein Fisher raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 15.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $10,903,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,033,741 shares in the company, valued at $454,747,223.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 238,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is located in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico and comprises over three primary sub-areas: the Midland Basin, the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin.

