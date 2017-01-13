Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Stake Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 69.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,752 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) traded up 0.298% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.435. The company had a trading volume of 249,916 shares. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $74.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.245 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company earned $1 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post $3.40 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,863,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 257,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,201,238.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $1,085,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,837.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing (DSP) technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software and subsystems. The Company’s operating segments include United States, Rest of North/South America, Europe, Japan, China and Rest of Asia.

