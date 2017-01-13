Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) Given Market Perform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. RBC Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.77.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) traded up 0.21% on Friday, reaching $71.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,805 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average of $60.70. The stock’s market capitalization is $40.04 billion. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $73.33.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had a negative net margin of 50.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. The firm earned $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum Corporation will post ($3.08) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.68%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argentus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 182.7% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 90.9% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Kanaly Trust Co raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 44.2% in the second quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 2,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company’s segments include Oil and Gas Exploration & Production; Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration & Production segment explores for and produces oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), and focuses on the development and operation of the Company’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique.

