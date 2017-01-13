Amplify Snack Brands, inc. (BETR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. (NYSE:BETR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Amplify Snack Brands, Inc. is a snack food company. The Company’s brand consists of SkinnyPop is a popcorn brand. SkinnyPop product portfolio consists of flavors which include original, black pepper, white cheddar flavor and naturally sweet. It is engaged in marketing and distribution of better-for-you and ready-to-eat snacking products. The company serves natural and conventional grocery, drug, convenience, club, mass merchandise channels as well as foodservice and other non-food retail channels; over the Internet through third-party Websites. Amplify Snack Brands, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.45 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered their price target on shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Shares of Amplify Snack Brands, inc. (NYSE:BETR) opened at 10.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $774.13 million, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68. Amplify Snack Brands, inc. has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $17.53.

Amplify Snack Brands, inc. (NYSE:BETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company earned $68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.19 million. Amplify Snack Brands, inc. had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 113.22%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amplify Snack Brands, inc. will post $0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Shiver sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $289,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,191,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,252,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew S. Friedman sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $125,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Amplify Snack Brands, inc. by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 153,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Amplify Snack Brands, inc. during the second quarter valued at $1,846,000. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Snack Brands, inc. during the second quarter valued at $516,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Amplify Snack Brands, inc. by 65.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,062,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after buying an additional 421,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Snack Brands, inc. during the second quarter valued at $17,321,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Snack Brands, Inc is a snack food company. The Company and its subsidiaries are focused on developing and marketing products that appeal to consumers’ preference for Better-For-You (BFY) snacks. Its BFY-focused snacking platform consists of two brands: SkinnyPop and Paqui. Its anchor brand, SkinnyPop, is a BFY ready-to-eat (RTE) popcorn brand.

