American Water Works (AWK) Receives $81.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Vetr cut American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.67 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.31 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 488.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) opened at 70.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.31. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $85.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm earned $930 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.98 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 14.19%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works will post $2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

American Water Works Company, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a water and wastewater utility company. The Company operates through two segments: the Regulated Businesses and the Market-Based Businesses. Its Regulated Businesses segment involves the ownership of subsidiaries that provide water and wastewater utility services to residential, commercial, industrial and other customers, including sale for resale and public authority customers.

