American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “American Tower remains exposed to multiple headwinds. High customer concentration, foreign currency exchange rate risks, stiff competition, integration risks, rising operating expenses and a highly leveraged balance sheet are some of the near-term risks. Additionally, the company faces threats from emerging technologies like Voice over WiFi. However, shares of American Tower have outperformed the Zacks classified ‘Reit- Eqty Trust Other’ industry’s growth in the past one year. Moreover, American Tower continues to benefit from increased investment of wireless carriers in 5G networks. Additionally, the company’s increased investments in Asia are paying off. American Tower’s Indian, EMEA and Latin American operations account for almost 50% of its organic core revenue growth.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on American Tower Corporation (REIT) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on American Tower Corporation (REIT) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on American Tower Corporation (REIT) from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.60.

Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) traded down 0.05% on Friday, reaching $104.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,106 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.90 and a 200 day moving average of $111.14. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.07 and a 1-year high of $118.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.63.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. American Tower Corporation (REIT) had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company earned $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post $2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s dividend payout ratio is 117.17%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $255,718.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,396.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 1,571.3% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 391,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,399,000 after buying an additional 368,326 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 22.6% in the second quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 756,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,990,000 after buying an additional 139,315 shares during the period. Standard Life Investments LTD increased its position in American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 5.6% in the second quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 4,467,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,519,000 after buying an additional 238,684 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 0.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 752,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,505,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in American Tower Corporation (REIT) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 99,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower Corporation (REIT)

American Tower Corporation is a holding company. The company owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications real estate. Its primary business is leasing antenna space on multi-tenant communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data and data providers, government agencies and municipalities.

