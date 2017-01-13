American Express Company (AXP) Raised to “Hold” at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday. They currently have $76.30 price objective on the payment services company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays PLC set a $83.00 price target on American Express Company and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Express Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of American Express Company in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating on shares of American Express Company in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of American Express Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.97.

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) opened at 76.88 on Monday. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.03. The company has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The payment services company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. American Express Company had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm earned $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Express Company will post $5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. American Express Company’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

In related news, insider L Kevin Cox sold 54,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,256,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashwini Gupta sold 140,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $9,459,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,104,255.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express Company by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express Company by 15.5% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of American Express Company by 31.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express Company by 10.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Company Profile

American Express Company is a services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services offered to consumers and businesses around the world. The Company’s segments include U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

