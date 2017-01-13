Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stake Lowered by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.1% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $288,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TNB Financial boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. TNB Financial now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 387.1% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at 806.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $555.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $779.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $765.14. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $663.06 and a one year high of $816.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.62 by $0.44. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post $34.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, September 23rd. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.91.

In other Alphabet news, insider Sergey Brin sold 33,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.26, for a total transaction of $26,513,968.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,256,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

