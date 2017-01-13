Allstate Corporation (The) (ALL) Position Decreased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in Allstate Corporation (The) (NYSE:ALL) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,733 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Allstate Corporation (The) were worth $8,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate Corporation (The) during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in Allstate Corporation (The) by 654.6% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Allstate Corporation (The) during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Zions Bancorporation increased its stake in Allstate Corporation (The) by 64.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp increased its stake in Allstate Corporation (The) by 6.1% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) opened at 74.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average is $69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.97. Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $74.95.

Allstate Corporation (The) (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Allstate Corporation (The) had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allstate Corporation will post $4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Allstate Corporation (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.68%.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Allstate Corporation (The) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate Corporation (The) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Allstate Corporation (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Allstate Corporation (The) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allstate Corporation (The) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

In other news, Chairman Thomas J. Wilson sold 22,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $1,674,804.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Samuel H. Pilch sold 21,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $1,529,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation is a holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. The Company and its subsidiaries, including Allstate Insurance Company, Allstate Life Insurance Company and other subsidiaries (collectively, Allstate) are engaged in the property-liability insurance and life insurance business.

