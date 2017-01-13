Allergan PLC. (AGN) Upgraded by Vetr Inc. to Hold

Vetr upgraded shares of Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Vetr currently has $224.07 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGN. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a buy rating on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Allergan PLC. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America Corporation set a $294.00 price target on Allergan PLC. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $273.10.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) opened at 216.24 on Monday. Allergan PLC. has a 52-week low of $184.50 and a 52-week high of $301.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.49. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.33. The company earned $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Allergan PLC. had a net margin of 93.74% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allergan PLC. will post $13.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Allergan PLC.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In related news, Director Nesli Basgoz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Saunders bought 5,250 shares of Allergan PLC. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $189.13 per share, for a total transaction of $992,932.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Allergan PLC. during the second quarter worth about $492,177,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allergan PLC. by 53.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,017,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,025,000 after buying an additional 1,055,305 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Allergan PLC. during the third quarter worth about $230,322,000. Appaloosa LP raised its stake in Allergan PLC. by 351.7% in the second quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 1,260,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,360,000 after buying an additional 981,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allergan PLC. by 133.2% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,717,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,977,000 after buying an additional 981,355 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allergan PLC.

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

