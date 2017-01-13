Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) Short Interest Update

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) (TSE:AXR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,943,097 shares, a decline of 1.7% from the December 15th total of 1,976,254 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,986 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Alexco Resource Corp. by 4,925.4% in the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 778,942 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 763,442 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Alexco Resource Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alexco Resource Corp. by 96.1% in the second quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 83,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 40,691 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Alexco Resource Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Alexco Resource Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $1,917,000.

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) opened at 1.71 on Friday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. The firm’s market cap is $158.43 million.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alexco Resource Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Alexco Resource Corp. Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. (Alexco) operates two businesses: a mining business, consisting of mineral exploration and mine development and operation in Canada, located in Yukon Territory, and through its Alexco Environmental Group (AEG), an environmental services business, providing consulting, remediation solutions and project management services in respect of environmental permitting and compliance and site remediation, in Canada and the United States.

