Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cann started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.24.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) opened at 41.61 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $1.75 billion. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $67.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.72.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.11. The firm earned $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 341.56% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post ($5.23) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/agios-pharmaceuticals-inc-agio-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-oppenheimer-holdings-inc/1151254.html.

In related news, Director Lewis Clayton Jr. Cantley sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $122,545.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,340.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $38,976,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,239,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,493,000 after buying an additional 407,975 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,999,000. BB Biotech AG boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the third quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 2,649,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,948,000 after buying an additional 286,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the second quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 668,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,990,000 after buying an additional 244,178 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of orally available small molecule medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic disorders (RGDs), which are a subset of orphan genetic metabolic diseases. Its cancer product candidates are AG-221 and AG-120, which targets mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 and 1, or IDH2 and IDH1, respectively, and AG-881, which targets both mutated IDH1 and mutated IDH2.

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.