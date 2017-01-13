Aegon NV (AEG) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AEG. ING Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon NV in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays PLC raised shares of Aegon NV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America Corporation set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aegon NV and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aegon NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG) opened at 5.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $11.22 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. Aegon NV has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aegon NV by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after buying an additional 31,804 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Aegon NV by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 18,508,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,218,000 after buying an additional 949,402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aegon NV by 50.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 67,324 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Aegon NV by 94.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 78,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 38,021 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Aegon NV by 59.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,325,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 494,491 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegon NV

AEGON N.V. is a life insurance, pensions and asset management company. The Company’s segments include Americas, Europe, Asia, Asset Management, and Holding and other activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States, Brazil and Mexico, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

