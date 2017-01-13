Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 190,000 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (POST)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 55.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 530,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Post Holdings were worth $40,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Post Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $536,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Post Holdings by 73.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Post Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $351,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Post Holdings by 11.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Post Holdings by 1.6% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) opened at 83.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.69. The firm’s market cap is $5.43 billion. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $89.00.

Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Post Holdings had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm earned $1.26 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Post Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post $2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 190,000 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (POST)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/adage-capital-partners-gp-l-l-c-purchases-190000-shares-of-post-holdings-inc-post/1151263.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Post Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Post Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Post Holdings from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

In other news, Director William P. Stiritz purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.48 per share, with a total value of $9,057,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,381,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,313,058.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Post Holdings

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Company operates through four segments, namely, Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition and Private Brands. The Company’s Post Consumer Brands segment includes the Post Foods branded ready-to-eat cereal operations and the business of MOM Brands.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.