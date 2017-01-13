Aceto Corporation (ACET) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ:ACET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aceto Corporation markets, sells and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products and specialty chemicals. The company’s operating segment consists of Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Performance Chemicals. Human Health segment supplies raw materials used in the production of nutritional and packaged dietary supplements. It markets and distributes its generic prescription and over the counter pharmaceutical products. Pharmaceutical Ingredients segment offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates. Performance Chemicals segment provides specialty chemicals. It serves chemical, agricultural, human health and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates primarily in United States, Europe, and Asia. Aceto Corporation and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York. “

Separately, First Analysis lowered Aceto Corporation from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ:ACET) opened at 20.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18. Aceto Corporation has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $25.98.

Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $128.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.88 million. Aceto Corporation had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aceto Corporation will post $1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Aceto Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

In related news, Director Hans C. Noetzli sold 6,000 shares of Aceto Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $109,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,679.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raymond Bartone sold 5,000 shares of Aceto Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aceto Corporation by 1.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in Aceto Corporation by 1.1% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 205,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in Aceto Corporation by 82.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 115,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 52,083 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Aceto Corporation by 115.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Aceto Corporation during the second quarter worth $1,528,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aceto Corporation

Aceto Corporation (Aceto) is engaged in the marketing, sales and distribution of finished dosage form generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical active ingredients and intermediates, specialty performance chemicals inclusive of agricultural intermediates and agricultural protection products.

