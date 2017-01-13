Acacia Mining PLC (ACA) PT Lowered to GBX 550 at Jefferies Group

Acacia Mining PLC (LON:ACA) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Group to GBX 550 ($6.69) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on ACA. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded shares of Acacia Mining PLC to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.30) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays PLC lowered their target price on shares of Acacia Mining PLC from GBX 500 ($6.08) to GBX 390 ($4.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.14) target price on shares of Acacia Mining PLC in a report on Friday, October 21st. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Acacia Mining PLC to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.86) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Acacia Mining PLC to a “reduce” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($2.92) to GBX 441 ($5.36) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 408.44 ($4.97).

Acacia Mining PLC (LON:ACA) opened at 420.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.72 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 387.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 477.30. Acacia Mining PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 154.25 and a 1-year high of GBX 615.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/acacia-mining-plc-aca-pt-lowered-to-gbx-550-at-jefferies-group/1151051.html.

Acacia Mining PLC Company Profile

Acacia Mining Plc (Acacia), formerly African Barrick Gold Plc, is a gold miner and producer of gold in Africa. The Company is engaged in the mining, processing and sale of gold business. Its segments are North Mara gold mine, Bulyanhulu gold mine, Buzwagi gold mine, and Corporate and Exploration segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Mining PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Mining PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.