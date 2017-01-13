382,347 Shares in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 382,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,745,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 119.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 37.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after buying an additional 61,672 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 256,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) opened at 38.52 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2963.08 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Synchronoss Technologies had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company earned $180.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post $2.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $44.50) on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, insider Robert Garcia sold 9,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $357,308.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,587.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hopkins sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,145,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,528.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc (Synchronoss) offers cloud solutions and software-based activation for mobile carriers, enterprises, retailers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company operates in providing cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices segment. Its software provides consumer and enterprise solutions for transactions on a range of connected devices across the world’s networks.

