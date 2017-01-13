21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “21Vianet Group, Inc. operates as a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. It provides hosting and related services, managed network services and cloud computing infrastructure. The Company’s infrastructure is interconnected with the networks operated by all of China’s telecommunications carriers, major non-carriers and local Internet service providers, or ISPs. 21Vianet Group, Incorporation. Its customers include Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises. 21Vianet Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) opened at 7.07 on Friday. 21Vianet Group has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $21.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. The company’s market capitalization is $803.74 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Kassirer Asset Management Corp bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth $102,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth $152,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth $1,956,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 55.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 32,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a carrier-neutral Internet data center services provider. The Company hosts its customers’ servers and networking equipment and provides interconnectivity. The Company also provides managed network services to enable customers to deliver data across the Internet through its data transmission network and smart routing technology.

