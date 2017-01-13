175,250 Shares in L Brands, Inc. (LB) Acquired by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 175,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 23.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 2.5% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 25.8% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) opened at 60.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.84. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $97.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.96.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 124.12% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post $3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners set a $68.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. FBR & Co set a $69.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen and Company cut their target price on shares of L Brands from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty categories. The Company operates through three segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Victoria’s Secret segment includes PINK, which is the specialty retailer of women’s intimate and other apparel with collections, fragrances, supermodels and runway shows.

