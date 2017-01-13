162,469 Shares in Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc. (DFT) Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc. (NYSE:DFT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 162,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.22% of Dupont Fabros Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Dupont Fabros Technology by 77.8% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,736,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,244,000 after buying an additional 2,947,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dupont Fabros Technology by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,682,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,915,000 after buying an additional 846,555 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dupont Fabros Technology during the second quarter worth $20,442,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Dupont Fabros Technology by 661.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,203,000 after buying an additional 314,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Dupont Fabros Technology by 15.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,203,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,755,000 after buying an additional 302,156 shares during the last quarter.

Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc. (NYSE:DFT) traded down 0.0869% on Friday, hitting $47.0291. The stock had a trading volume of 57,552 shares. Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.7906 and a beta of 0.63.

Dupont Fabros Technology (NYSE:DFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Dupont Fabros Technology had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $134.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc. will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Dupont Fabros Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/13/162469-shares-in-dupont-fabros-technology-inc-dft-acquired-by-capital-fund-management-s-a/1151619.html.

A number of research firms recently commented on DFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dupont Fabros Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Dupont Fabros Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Dupont Fabros Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.33 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup Inc. raised Dupont Fabros Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Dupont Fabros Technology from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.72.

In other Dupont Fabros Technology news, CFO Jeffrey H. Foster sold 5,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $245,789.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,193.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dupont Fabros Technology

DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc (DFT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a self-administered and self-managed company that owns, acquires, develops and operates wholesale data centers. The Company’s customers outsource their applications, and include national and international enterprises across various industries, such as technology, Internet content providers, media, communications, cloud providers, healthcare and financial services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc. (NYSE:DFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dupont Fabros Technology Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dupont Fabros Technology Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.