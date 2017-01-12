Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 53,051 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 26.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,825 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 53,051 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NVIDIA Corporation were worth $10,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 130.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 32.9% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 241,549 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,355,000 after buying an additional 59,751 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 19.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. now owns 13,169 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 2.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 95,323 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 395,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) traded down 2.77% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,847,879 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average is $70.73. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $119.93. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.31.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.37. The firm earned $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. NVIDIA Corporation had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 19.52%. NVIDIA Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post $2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. NVIDIA Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 29.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 18th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a report on Saturday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $3,070,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,028.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $987,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation (NVIDIA) is engaged in visual computing. The Company operates through segments, including GPU and Tegra Processor. Its GPU businesses include GeForce for personal computer (PC) gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning and accelerated computing, leveraging the parallel computing capabilities of graphics processing units (GPUs) for general purpose computing, and GRID to provide the power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters.

