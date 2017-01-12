Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,723 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,604,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,596,000 after buying an additional 625,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,731,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,248,000 after buying an additional 354,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,569,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,971,000 after buying an additional 762,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,638,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,938,000 after buying an additional 226,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 2,319,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,487,000 after buying an additional 102,637 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) traded down 1.348% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.185. The company had a trading volume of 447,157 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.639 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.39. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $33.09 and a 12 month high of $61.34.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group Inc will post $4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.62.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Gary P. Scholten sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $754,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance J. Lillis sold 49,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $2,992,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is an investment management company. The Company offers a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance services. The Company’s segments include Retirement and Income Solutions; Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S.

