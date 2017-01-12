Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $9,821,000 Stake in Target Corporation (TGT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Target Corporation were worth $9,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Target Corporation by 13.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,035,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $910,156,000 after buying an additional 1,545,167 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Target Corporation by 12.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,757,005 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $820,874,000 after buying an additional 1,341,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Target Corporation by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,348,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $573,408,000 after buying an additional 165,621 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in Target Corporation by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 6,339,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $442,618,000 after buying an additional 236,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Target Corporation by 6.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,849,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $333,040,000 after buying an additional 292,180 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) traded down 0.67% on Thursday, hitting $71.13. The stock had a trading volume of 325,589 shares. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $84.14. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.97.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Target Corporation had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $16.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post $5.20 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Target Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank-has-9821000-stake-in-target-corporation-tgt/1149723.html.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Target Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nomura set a $75.00 price objective on Target Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays PLC reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Target Corporation in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Vetr lowered Target Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.42 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

In other news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy sold 3,957 shares of Target Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $298,555.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation Company Profile

Target Corporation offers everyday essentials and merchandise to its customers. The Company sells a range of general merchandise and food through its store and digital channels. The Company’s general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.