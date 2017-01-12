Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 64,688 Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) by 79.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,060 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 64,688 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation were worth $9,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APC. Rainier Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rainier Investment Management LLC now owns 83,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 6.6% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 264,809 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after buying an additional 16,461 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,152,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 8.2% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 131,405 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation by 12.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 46,604 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) traded up 0.17% during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.72. The company had a trading volume of 861,978 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $40.08 billion. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $73.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average is $60.62.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had a negative net margin of 50.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. The firm earned $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Corporation will post ($3.07) earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s payout ratio is -2.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $70.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Anadarko Petroleum Corporation from an “accumulate” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Vetr lowered Anadarko Petroleum Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Anadarko Petroleum Corporation from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Anadarko Petroleum Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

About Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company’s segments include Oil and Gas Exploration & Production; Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration & Production segment explores for and produces oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), and focuses on the development and operation of the Company’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique.

