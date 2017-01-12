Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 10,447 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $10,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. CAM Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 55.6% in the second quarter. CAM Group Holding A S now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. 64.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) traded up 0.07% on Thursday, reaching $163.70. 11,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.65. The company’s market capitalization is $13.03 billion. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $166.26.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Credicorp from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. is a financial services holding company in Peru. The Company has four operating segments based on its products and services, which include banking, insurance, pension funds and investment banking. Its operating subsidiaries include Banco de Credito del Peru; Atlantic Security Bank, which it holds through Atlantic Security Holding Corporation; El Pacifico-Peruano Suiza Compania de Seguros y Reaseguros (Grupo Pacifico); Prima AFP SA, and Credicorp Capital Ltd.

