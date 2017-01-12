Zacks: SPX Co. (SPXC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SPX Co. (NASDAQ:SPXC) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. SPX’s rating score has improved by 14.2% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $21.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SPX an industry rank of 182 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

SPX (NASDAQ:SPXC) traded down 2.61% during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.24. 275,627 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $1.02 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89. SPX has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $25.95.

SPX (NASDAQ:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $359.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPX will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks: SPX Co. (SPXC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/zacks-spx-co-spxc-given-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-by-brokerages/1149914.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX by 352.5% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 30,167 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the third quarter valued at about $574,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the third quarter valued at about $570,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the third quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the third quarter valued at about $239,000.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation is a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment. The Company operates through three segments: heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC); Detection and Measurement, and Power. The HVAC solutions offered by its businesses include package cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers, heating and ventilation products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.