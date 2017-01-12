Zacks: RealNetworks, Inc. (RNWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $7.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RealNetworks an industry rank of 86 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RNWK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealNetworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of RealNetworks in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) traded down 2.46% on Thursday, hitting $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. The company’s market cap is $190.40 million. RealNetworks has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.26.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm earned $31.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 million. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. On average, analysts predict that RealNetworks will post ($0.95) EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in RealNetworks by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 41,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in RealNetworks by 17.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 116,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RealNetworks by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 825,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 38,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RealNetworks by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in RealNetworks by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 618,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 29,541 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc (RealNetworks) is engaged in creating applications and services, which help in connecting with digital media. The Company provides the digital media services and products it creates to consumers, mobile carriers and other businesses. It operates through three segments: RealPlayer Group, Mobile Entertainment and Games.

