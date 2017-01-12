Zacks: Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $7.63 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Macatawa Bank Corporation an industry rank of 8 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank Corporation by 71.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 55,048 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $412,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank Corporation by 35.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank Corporation by 528.4% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 19,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank Corporation by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,845,000 after buying an additional 41,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) traded down 2.24% on Thursday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,014 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. Macatawa Bank Corporation has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $339.88 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.21.

About Macatawa Bank Corporation

Macatawa Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Macatawa Bank (the Bank). The Company focuses on commercial banking. It also offers automated teller machines (ATMs), Internet banking, telephone banking and debit cards. It offers personal trust services, which include financial planning, investment management services, trust and estate administration, and custodial services.

