Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) to “Hold”

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Plains Group Holdings, L.P. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Plains Group Holdings, L.P. from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Plains Group Holdings, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Howard Weil boosted their price objective on shares of Plains Group Holdings, L.P. from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Plains Group Holdings, L.P. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) traded down 1.386% on Tuesday, hitting $33.085. The stock had a trading volume of 121,490 shares. Plains Group Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $36.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.876 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is a positive change from Plains Group Holdings, L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plains Group Holdings, L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.59%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-plains-group-holdings-l-p-pagp-to-hold/1149725.html.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Plains Group Holdings, L.P. by 19.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,377,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after buying an additional 225,109 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains Group Holdings, L.P. during the third quarter valued at $761,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Plains Group Holdings, L.P. during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Plains Group Holdings, L.P. during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Plains Group Holdings, L.P. during the third quarter valued at $36,548,000.

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) owns an interest in the general partner and incentive distribution rights (IDRs) of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P (PAA). The Company has no separate operating activities apart from those conducted by PAA. PAA owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas and refined products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains Group Holdings L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains Group Holdings L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.