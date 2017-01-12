Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) to “Hold”

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) opened at 20.61 on Thursday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 287,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Gerstein Fisher boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 314.2% in the second quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 66,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 50,226 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $236,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (Piedmont) is an integrated self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management, development and disposition of primarily Class A office buildings located in the United States office markets. The Company operates through its real estate assets segment.

