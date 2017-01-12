Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) to “Buy”

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln National is well positioned for long-term growth, given its focus on reducing exposure to business with long-term guarantee. The company also remains immune to the rule proposed by the DOL. Its strong capital position is another positive. Moreover, the company has a solid balance sheet owing to prudent capital deployment and improvement in book value. In 2016, the company's share price has also outperfrmed the Zacks categorized Life Insurance industry. The stock has also witnessed an increase in Zacks Consensus earnings estimate for 2016 over the past 90 days. However, the company’s growth has been restricted by economic volatility, softness in Group Protection segment, intense competition and a low interest rate environment that has weakened net flows, annuities and investment yields.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lincoln National Corporation in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lincoln National Corporation in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. FBR & Co increased their price objective on Lincoln National Corporation from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Lincoln National Corporation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Lincoln National Corporation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) opened at 67.63 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $69.49. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.81.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Lincoln National Corporation had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Corporation will post $6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln National Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lincoln National Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.

In other Lincoln National Corporation news, Director William Porter Payne sold 10,986 shares of Lincoln National Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $725,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Dr Cunningham sold 13,574 shares of Lincoln National Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $903,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National Corporation by 593.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 41,085 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National Corporation by 4.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 48,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Lincoln National Corporation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National Corporation by 5.7% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National Corporation by 42.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln National Corporation

Lincoln National Corporation is a holding company, which operates insurance and retirement businesses through subsidiary companies. The Company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation and retirement income products and solutions, through its business segments. It operates through four segments: Annuities segment, which offers fixed (including indexed) and variable annuities; Retirement Plan Services segment, which provides employers with retirement plan products and services; Life Insurance segment, which focuses in the creation and protection of wealth through life insurance products, and Group Protection, which offers principally group non-medical insurance products.

