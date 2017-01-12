Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) to Hold

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Canadian National is struggling on the top line front mainly due to reduced shipments of energy-related commodities, declining North American demand for coal, and lower intermodal volumes. The top line struggle is mainly responsible for the company underperforming the broader market over the past three months. Coal outlook does not look good in the near-term and could continue to adversely impact the company's results. We expect the coal-related headwinds to hurt the company's fourth quarter results as well. Consequently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter has declined $0.02 to $0.88 per share over the last three months. Detailed results should be out on Jan 24. However its efforts to reward shareholders through share buybacks and regular dividend payouts are impressive.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CNI. Citigroup Inc. raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) opened at 70.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian National Railway Company has a one year low of $46.23 and a one year high of $70.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.60.

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. Canadian National Railway Company had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post $3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Canadian National Railway Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,683,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,681,000 after buying an additional 370,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,748,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,533,000 after buying an additional 58,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway Company by 11.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,341,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,965,000 after buying an additional 1,395,732 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway Company by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,107,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,020,000 after buying an additional 1,839,225 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway Company by 12.2% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,982,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,332,000 after buying an additional 1,299,386 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway Company

Canadian National Railway Co is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico. The Company’s freight includes approximately seven commodity groups, such as petroleum and chemicals, metals and minerals, forest products, coal, grain and fertilizers, intermodal and automotive.

