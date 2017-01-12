Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Avino Silver and Gold Mines Ltd (ASM) to “Buy”

Avino Silver and Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEMKT:ASM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avino Silver and Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Avino Silver and Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.24.

Shares of Avino Silver and Gold Mines (NYSEMKT:ASM) opened at 1.41 on Tuesday. Avino Silver and Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 million, a P/E ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

About Avino Silver and Gold Mines

Avino Silver and Gold Mines Ltd is a Canada-based resource company. It is focused on silver, gold, and copper exploration, extraction and processing. It extracts resources and processes a bulk concentrate at the San Gonzalo Mine and a copper concentrate from the Avino Mine, both of which are located on the Avino property in Durango, Mexico.

