Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) to “Buy”

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $885.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AutoZone has underperformed the Zacks-categorized Retail/Wholesale Auto Parts industry over the last three months due to cost headwinds. However, AutoZone is focused on increasing sales through store expansion and boosting earnings via aggressive share repurchases. Moreover, the rising average age of cars on U.S. roads is leading to higher demand for auto parts. These factors bode well for the stock in the long run. AutoZone has a positive record of earnings surprises over the last four quarters. Moreover, the company's earnings estimates have increased over the last 60 days.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $870.00 price target on AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $864.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. RBC Capital Markets raised their price target on AutoZone from $855.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) opened at 792.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $794.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $775.32. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $681.01 and a 52 week high of $819.54.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.31 by $0.05. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.22% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.29 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone will post $45.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, insider James C. Griffith sold 660 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.79, for a total value of $521,261.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,495.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 32,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.04, for a total value of $25,377,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,754,302.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

Autozone, Inc is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through the Auto Parts Locations segment. The Auto Parts Locations segment is a retailer and distributor of automotive parts and accessories. As of August 27, 2016, the Company operated through 5,814 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil.

