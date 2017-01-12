Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) to Sell

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
According to Zacks, “Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. is a supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho. “
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lamb Weston Holdings in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays PLC began coverage on Lamb Weston Holdings in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corporation began coverage on Lamb Weston Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) opened at 36.89 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90.
Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $790.70 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 109,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
