Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) to Sell

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. is a supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Lamb Weston Holdings in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lamb Weston Holdings in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays PLC began coverage on Lamb Weston Holdings in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corporation began coverage on Lamb Weston Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) opened at 36.89 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90.

Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $790.70 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/zacks-investment-research-lowers-lamb-weston-holdings-inc-lw-to-sell/1148947.html.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 109,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston Holdings (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.