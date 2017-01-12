Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bunge Limited (BG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Bunge Ltd. is an integrated global agribusiness and food company spanning the farm-to-consumer food chain. Bunge processes, produces, moves, distributes and markets food on five continents. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $82.00 price target on Bunge Limited and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Bunge Limited from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) opened at 70.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.55. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm earned $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Bunge Limited had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 1.58%. Bunge Limited’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post $4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/zacks-investment-research-lowers-bunge-limited-bg-to-hold/1149359.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bunge Limited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Bunge Limited by 0.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 504,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,839,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Bunge Limited by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,907,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,417,000 after buying an additional 238,621 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge Limited by 0.3% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 556,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,912,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in shares of Bunge Limited by 51.8% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bunge Limited by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bunge Limited

Bunge Limited is an agribusiness and food company with integrated operations that stretch from the farm field to consumer foods. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products. The Edible oil products and milling products segments include businesses that produce and sell edible oil based products, including vegetable oils, shortenings, margarines and mayonnaise, and milled grain products, such as wheat flours, corn-based products and rice.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bunge Limited (BG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.