Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Surmodics, Inc. (SRDX) to Sell

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Surmodics’ concentrated consumer base with only a limited number of key customers is concerning. Also, the company faces stiff competition in the diagnostics market. We are also worried about the company’s SurVeil drug-coated balloon development program, which is still in the early stages of development. Any obstacle in development of the product would weigh heavily on the stock. Moreover, the company is looking for a suitable partner for the development of this product. Estimates have declined ahead of the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2017 earnings release. However, the company’s shares have outperformed that of the industry in the past one year. Also, the acquisitions of NorMedix and Creagh Medical bode well for the company as it supports management’s growth strategy of expanding the intravascular product solution offerings for medical device customers.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SRDX. Barrington Research lowered Surmodics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered Surmodics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Surmodics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) opened at 25.15 on Tuesday. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $332.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.65.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Surmodics had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Surmodics will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $96,247.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,833.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $31,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 69.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 47,948 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 13.7% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc is a provider of surface modification and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Company is focused on to transform its medical device business from being a provider of coating technologies to offering whole product solutions to medical device customers.

