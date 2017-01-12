Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) to Sell

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Inter Parfums, Inc. is a world-wide provider of prestige perfumes and mass market perfumes and cosmetics. They operate in the fragrance and cosmetic industry, specializing in prestige perfumes and mass market perfumes and cosmetics. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) traded down 0.91% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.55. 36,688 shares of the company were exchanged. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.45.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business earned $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) to Sell” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-inter-parfums-inc-ipar-to-sell/1150655.html.

In related news, insider Henry B. Clarke sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $49,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,462,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,796,000 after buying an additional 70,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc operates in the fragrance business. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes fragrances and fragrance-related products. It operates in two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. Under its European Operations, the Company produces and distributes fragrance products primarily under license agreements with brand owners and its prestige brands include Balmain, Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, S.T.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.