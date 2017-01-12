Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Inteliquent, Inc. (IQNT) to Sell

Inteliquent, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Inteliquent, Inc. offers tandem interconnection services. It provides voice, Internet protocol transit and Ethernet solutions to carriers, service providers and content management firms. Inteliquent, Inc., formerly known as Neutral Tandem, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Drexel Hamilton initiated coverage on Inteliquent in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered Inteliquent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of Inteliquent (NASDAQ:IQNT) remained flat at $22.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 338,295 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.24. Inteliquent has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12.

Inteliquent (NASDAQ:IQNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Inteliquent had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inteliquent will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-inteliquent-inc-iqnt-to-sell/1149745.html.

In other news, insider Matthew Carter, Jr. sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $235,518.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,149.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQNT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Inteliquent by 7,685.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inteliquent by 367.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Inteliquent during the second quarter worth $2,419,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inteliquent by 3.3% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 277,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Inteliquent by 2.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inteliquent

Inteliquent, Inc is a provider of voice telecommunications services primarily on a wholesale basis. The Company offers its services using an all-Internet Protocol (IP) network, which enables to deliver connectivity for a range of media, including voice, and data and video. The Company’s solutions enable carriers and other providers to deliver voice traffic or other services where they do not have their own network.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inteliquent (IQNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inteliquent Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inteliquent Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.