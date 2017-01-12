Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Horiba Ltd Npv (HRIBF) to Sell

Horiba Ltd Npv (NASDAQ:HRIBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Horiba Ltd. engages in manufacture and sale of instruments and systems for industrial applications. Its operating segments include Automotive Test Systems, Process and Environmental Instruments, Semiconductor Instruments, Medical-Diagnostic Instruments and Systems and Scientific Instruments and Systems. The company operates primarily in America, Asia and Oceania, Japan and Europe. Horiba Ltd is engaged in Kyoto, Japan. “

Horiba Ltd Npv (NASDAQ:HRIBF) remained flat at $45.93 during trading on Tuesday. Horiba Ltd Npv has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.00.

