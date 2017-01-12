Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP) to Hold

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) opened at 13.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 23.91%. Analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit Corporation will post $1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

In other Harvest Capital Credit Corporation news, major shareholder Jmp Group Llc bought 26,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $322,223.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation by 25.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation by 35.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.

