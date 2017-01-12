Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) to Sell

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. Their three clinical programs are ACP-103 for treatment-induced dysfunction in Parkinson’s disease, and ACP-104 and ACP-103, both for the treatment of schizophrenia. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACAD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.19.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) opened at 29.87 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The stock’s market cap is $3.62 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.37.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,427.79% and a negative return on equity of 58.46%. The firm earned $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13489.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.35) EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glenn Baity sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $298,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,316.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $821,327,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3,271.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,191,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after buying an additional 2,126,453 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 196.4% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 1,437,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 952,630 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,968,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,283,000 after buying an additional 778,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of medicines for central nervous system disorders. The Company’s lead drug candidate, NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), is under development for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease psychosis (PDP).

