Zacks Investment Management Has $1,676,000 Stake in Ingram Micro Inc. (IM)

Zacks Investment Management cut its stake in Ingram Micro Inc. (NYSE:IM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Ingram Micro were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Ingram Micro by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ingram Micro by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 42,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ingram Micro by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingram Micro by 1.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ingram Micro by 5.0% in the third quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ingram Micro Inc. (NYSE:IM) remained flat at $38.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average is $35.57. Ingram Micro Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $38.92.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:IM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Ingram Micro had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Ingram Micro’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingram Micro Inc. will post $2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingram Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Ingram Micro Company Profile

Ingram Micro Inc (Ingram Micro) is engaged in the distribution of information technology (IT) products, supply chain services and mobile device lifecycle services around the world. The Company distributes and markets technology products all over the world from the industry’s computer hardware suppliers, mobility hardware suppliers, software publishers, consumer electronics (CE), automatic identification and data capture (AIDC)/point-of-sale (POS), and physical security products.

