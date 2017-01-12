Zacks: Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $9.17 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hudson Technologies an industry rank of 142 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HDSN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 61,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 72,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) traded down 4.15% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 304,400 shares. Hudson Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $267.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc is a refrigerant services company. The Company provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services, which consist of reclamation of refrigerants, and RefrigerantSide services, which consist of system decontamination.

