Zacks: Fulgent Genetic (FLGT) Given $12.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Fulgent Genetic (NASDAQ:FLGT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $12.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Fulgent Genetic an industry rank of 182 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLGT. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Fulgent Genetic in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetic in a report on Friday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetic in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Fulgent Genetic (NASDAQ:FLGT) traded down 2.92% on Thursday, reaching $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,656 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. The company’s market capitalization is $229.43 million. Fulgent Genetic has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $13.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetic during the third quarter worth about $1,153,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetic during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetic during the third quarter valued at $2,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetic

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company. The Company offers genetic testing to provide physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information to improve quality of patient care. The Company has developed a technology platform that integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

