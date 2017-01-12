Zacks: Brokerages Set $36.67 Target Price for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG)

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $36.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MidWestOne Financial Group an industry rank of 8 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) opened at 36.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $39.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $4,674,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 34.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 46,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 231,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares during the period. Trutina Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $355,000. 22.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding and financial holding company. The Company operates through its bank subsidiaries, MidWestOne Bank, Central Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc MidWestOne Bank and Central Bank provide service retail banking in the communities in which their respective branch offices are located.

