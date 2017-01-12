Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $6.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AudioCodes an industry rank of 63 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/zacks-audiocodes-ltd-audc-receives-consensus-rating-of-buy-from-analysts/1149151.html.

Shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) opened at 6.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $219.13 million, a PE ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AudioCodes by 68.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 347,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AudioCodes by 20.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 420,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 72,855 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the third quarter valued at $1,390,000. Menta Capital LLC raised its stake in AudioCodes by 1.0% in the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 126,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AudioCodes by 1,042.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 89,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops and sells Voice over-Internet Protocol (VoIP) and converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products and applications that facilitate Unified Communications (UC) and Contact Center (CC) services. The Company categorizes its products and services into two main business lines: network and technology.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioCodes (AUDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.