Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys 70,000 Shares of FS Investment Corporation (FSIC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in shares of FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 770,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. FS Investment Corporation accounts for about 1.6% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in FS Investment Corporation were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSIC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS Investment Corporation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FS Investment Corporation by 8.0% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Investment Corporation by 6.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Boyle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Investment Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Investment Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) remained flat at $10.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 246,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. FS Investment Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. FS Investment Corporation had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS Investment Corporation will post $1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.2228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. FS Investment Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.88%.

FSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Investment Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded FS Investment Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of FS Investment Corporation in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

About FS Investment Corporation

FS Investment Corporation is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation. Its portfolio consists primarily of investments in senior secured loans and second lien secured loans of the private United States middle market companies and subordinated loans of the private United States companies.

