XL Group Ltd. (XL) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of XL Group Ltd. (NYSE:XL) by 38.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 516,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,267 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in XL Group were worth $17,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of XL Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of XL Group by 125.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XL Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of XL Group by 178.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of XL Group by 1,358.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XL Group Ltd. (NYSE:XL) opened at 36.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.96. XL Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $38.64.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. XL Group had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business earned $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. XL Group’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that XL Group Ltd. will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. XL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.04%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “XL Group Ltd. (XL) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/12/xl-group-ltd-xl-shares-bought-by-hsbc-holdings-plc/1149546.html.

Several equities analysts have commented on XL shares. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of XL Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of XL Group in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Mcgavick sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $7,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,633,844.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Mcgavick sold 294,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $11,198,261.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,620,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

XL Group Company Profile

XL Group plc is an insurance and reinsurance company providing property, casualty and specialty products to industrial, commercial and professional firms, insurance companies and other enterprises. The Company operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company’s Insurance segment is organized into four product divisions: Global Casualty (Casualty); Global Energy Property, & Construction (EPC); Global Professional (Professional), and Global Specialty (Specialty).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XL Group Ltd. (NYSE:XL).

Receive News & Ratings for XL Group Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Group Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.